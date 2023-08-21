Overcome all the barriers, reached the sky, reflection remains. Spain not only won a World Cup, but also claimed that the forms and substance are important. It was an aesthetic and emotional triumph, which mixed the value of possession with hunger in pressure. A choral, modern and energetic Spain was seen, with an iron character after overcoming a delicate context, especially after the well-known defeat against Japan. The qualifying rounds drew the best possible Spain. Against Switzerland there was a categorical act of redemption to unleash the illusion again. Vilda renewed the eleven, being the entry of Cata Coll the most striking in the goal. And Aitana assumed the responsibility to lead the Spanish game.
a mixed start
The hard defeat against Japan took Spain to
divan. Costa Rica and Zambia had not been rivals,
but the Japanese passed over Vilda’s.
A reset was needed.
1. Japan*
2. Spain*
3. Zambia
4. Costa Rica
Qualified for the next phase.
Valeria del Campo 20′ (pp),
Aitana Bonmati 22′,
Esther Gonzalez 26′
Teresa Abelleira 8′,
Jenni Hermoso 12′, 69′,
Alba Redondo 68′, 84
Hinata Miyazawa 11′,
39′, Riko Ueki 28′
Mina Tanaka 81
“We have known how to suffer
and that’s a team.
We have known how to suffer
and enjoy”
(Aitana Bonmati)
The first step towards history. thrashed, rooms
final and a shot of optimism.
Aitana Bonmatí 4′, 35′,
Alba Round 16′,
Laia Codina 44′,
Jenni Hermoso 69′
Aitana was immense. Not only for the double, but
for his influence on the game.
a mixed start
The hard defeat against Japan took Spain to
divan. Costa Rica and Zambia had not been rivals,
but the Japanese passed over those of
Vilda. A reset was needed.
1. Japan*
2. Spain*
3. Zambia
4. Costa Rica
Qualified for the next phase.
V. del Campo 20′ (pp),
Aitana Bonmati 22′,
Esther Gonzalez 26′
Teresa Abelleira 8′,
Jenni Hermoso 12′, 69′,
Alba Redondo 68′, 84
Miyazawa 11′, 39′,
Riko Ueki 28′
Mina Tanaka 81
The first step towards history. thrashed, rooms
final and a shot of optimism.
Aitana Bonmatí 4′, 35′,
Alba Round 16′,
Laia Codina 44′,
Jenni Hermoso 69′
Aitana was immense. Not only for the double,
but because of his influence on the game.
“We have a lot
what to say”
(Aitana, after
of the match before
Swiss)
History had already been made, but history remained to be made. The quarterfinals were the definitive chapter to believe in this Selection. A great game was played against the Netherlands, but there were some doubts in extra time, which included Salma as a key factor. From Zaragoza to the world. Later, Sweden loomed as a major rival. The set pieces and the physical power of the Nordics could scare, but not Spain, superior throughout the game in all registers. Also, on a mental level. This is the only way you can concede a goal that would have overwhelmed another team and react in the way it did. Olga Carmona, as she would do later in Sydney, put on the heroin cape.
Great match of the National Team, not exempt from
suffering, resolved in a vibrant extension.
Mariona Caldentey 80′ (p),
Salma Paralluelo 110
Stefanie Van
right Gragt 90′
“We have grown
in the face of adversity”
(Vilda, after
of the victory before
Netherlands)
“I’m tired of mourn.
You feel joy, illusion,
it’s a lot of work
that it has cost us to arrive
so far”
(Jenni Beautiful)
Vilda kept Salma on the bench and
The Aragonese speed was decisive.
Unstoppable in driving.
“I think this
team will do
something big”
(Salma, later
from winning to
Sweden)
*Refers to a player with possession of the ball by five meters or more.
A triumph of determination
Another display of character in situations
delicate. Not even Blomqvist’s goal made Spain doubt.
Salma Paralluelo 80′,
Olga Carmona 88
Shots from outside the penalty area
Olga Carmona are a blessing.
He scored a goal for history.
Participation in attack sequences
Goal attempts
Opportunities created
Participation in a finishing play
Salma Paralluelo
33 minutes
Great match of the National Team, not exempt from
suffering, resolved in a vibrant extension.
Mariona Caldentey
80′ (p), Salma
Parallel 110
Stefanie Van
right Gragt 90′
Vilda kept Salma on the bench and
The Aragonese speed was decisive.
Unstoppable in driving.
*Refers to a player with possession of the ball by five meters or more.
A triumph of determination
Another display of character in situations
delicate. Not even Blomqvist’s goal made doubt
Spain.
Salma Paralluelo 80′,
Olga Carmona 88
Shots from outside the penalty area
Olga Carmona are a blessing.
He scored a goal for history.
Participation in attack sequences
Goal attempts
Opportunities created
Participation in a finishing play
Salma Paralluelo
33 minutes
It is said that finals are won, but they are also played. This is how Spain did it against England, faithful to her philosophy. Vilda disassembled Wiegman’s score and his players read that England defense of five, which he had to change on the fly. On the outside was the hole, in Salma’s uncheck the depth. With the arrivals of Ona and Olga, from the overwhelming intelligence of Aitana, Spain exploited its brave identity and upset England. Then he had to suffer, with Vilda introducing Oihane to double the side, but in those fights the National Team has shown that it is made of a different material. This Spain will remain in everyone’s memory and claims how to win. A team with capital letters whose proper names stand out in favor of the collective. It is a source of pride. No one coughs up this Spain in the world. Neither his football, nor his idea.
Spain’s perfect finish crowned with another goal
by Olga Carmona. Vilda prevailed over Wiegman and the
Selection is world champion.
Aitana, named Ballon d’Or,
directed operations.
“We have shown that
we know how to suffer
we are champions
of the world”
(Jorge Vilda)
The goal had it all. Robbery between Aitana and Abelleira,
change of orientation to the weak side, Mariona waits
Olga and she crosses the ball.
This Spain has been written from the collective, although
You always have to highlight several individualities.
the 9 stops
by Cata Coll
the 16 occasions
Created by Jenni
The 473 good passes by Tere Abelleira
the 68 conductions by Salma Paralluelo
Source: OPTA/Gett/Own elaboration.
Spain’s perfect finish crowned with another goal
by Olga Carmona. Vilda prevailed over Wiegman and the
Selection is world champion.
Aitana, named Ballon d’Or,
directed operations.
The goal had it all. Robbery between Aitana and Abelleira,
change of orientation to the weak side, Mariona waits
Olga and she crosses the ball.
This Spain has been written from the collective, although
You always have to highlight several individualities.
the 9 stops
by Cata Coll
the 16 occasions
Created by Jenni
The 473 good passes by Tere Abelleira
the 68 conductions by Salma Paralluelo
Source: OPTA/Gett/Own elaboration.
#idea #rule #world
Leave a Reply