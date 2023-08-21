Overcome all the barriers, reached the sky, reflection remains. Spain not only won a World Cup, but also claimed that the forms and substance are important. It was an aesthetic and emotional triumph, which mixed the value of possession with hunger in pressure. A choral, modern and energetic Spain was seen, with an iron character after overcoming a delicate context, especially after the well-known defeat against Japan. The qualifying rounds drew the best possible Spain. Against Switzerland there was a categorical act of redemption to unleash the illusion again. Vilda renewed the eleven, being the entry of Cata Coll the most striking in the goal. And Aitana assumed the responsibility to lead the Spanish game.

History had already been made, but history remained to be made. The quarterfinals were the definitive chapter to believe in this Selection. A great game was played against the Netherlands, but there were some doubts in extra time, which included Salma as a key factor. From Zaragoza to the world. Later, Sweden loomed as a major rival. The set pieces and the physical power of the Nordics could scare, but not Spain, superior throughout the game in all registers. Also, on a mental level. This is the only way you can concede a goal that would have overwhelmed another team and react in the way it did. Olga Carmona, as she would do later in Sydney, put on the heroin cape.

It is said that finals are won, but they are also played. This is how Spain did it against England, faithful to her philosophy. Vilda disassembled Wiegman’s score and his players read that England defense of five, which he had to change on the fly. On the outside was the hole, in Salma’s uncheck the depth. With the arrivals of Ona and Olga, from the overwhelming intelligence of Aitana, Spain exploited its brave identity and upset England. Then he had to suffer, with Vilda introducing Oihane to double the side, but in those fights the National Team has shown that it is made of a different material. This Spain will remain in everyone’s memory and claims how to win. A team with capital letters whose proper names stand out in favor of the collective. It is a source of pride. No one coughs up this Spain in the world. Neither his football, nor his idea.