Adolfo Chuiman, actor who dabbled in television acting in the 80s by being part of the cast of the comedy show “Laughter and sauce” and that in more recent years he was part of successful series, such as “A thousand trades”, “At the bottom there is room” Y “Back to the neighborhood”, has had more than one love in fiction. However, in her life there has only been one woman: Gladys Santa Cruz, the wife of the famous “Papá”.

The popular ‘Peter’ from “AFHS” together with his marriage has formed a family with two children: Giancarlo and Carla Chuiman. On several occasions, the renowned actor commented that the secret to achieve a union that lasts for several years is to add intelligence to love. He then learns about the romance between Adolfo Chuiman and his wife, Gladys Santa Cruz. Also, how long have they been next to each other?

How did Adolfo Chuiman meet his wife, Gladys Santa Cruz?

Adolfo Chuiman met Gladys Santa Cruz around the 1970s, when he was 24 years old and she was 17. This was what he commented during an interview they conducted for TV. Likewise, he revealed the exact place where he witnessed the beginning of his romance, the district of Breña.

They were both neighbors. “I met her when she was 17 years old, more or less. She was my neighbor. I was from Arica avenue (in Breña) and she was from one of the shreds (…). I would be 24 or 25 years old,” said the actor at that time.

Adolfo Chuiman and his wife have known each other for more than 50 years. Photo: composition LR/La República/Facebook/Gladys Teresa Santa Cruz

Finally, in 1976, the couple tied the knot in an emotional marriage. The actor said that on that occasion his life partner, whom they call “Pirula” affectionately, got married swaddled, since she was expecting her first baby, but they wanted to avoid bad comments from those attending the wedding.

How long have Adolfo Chuiman and his wife, Gladys Santa Cruz, been together?

Adolfo Chuiman76 years old and who gives life to the popular ‘Peter’ in the television series “Al fondo hay sitio”, leads the side of the love of his life, Gladys Santa Cruz, more than 50 years of knowing each other. In the same way, the duo would be close to celebrating their golden wedding anniversary in a couple of years because they have been 47 years of married .

The actor has revealed that in order to have a marriage as lasting as his, one must act intelligently, because, despite having different characters, the complement must be sought. “She is explosive, I learned to tame the ‘lion’ (…). At home I am the husband, on Adolfo Chuiman street, ”he told Correo.

Adolfo Chuiman and Gladys Santa Cruz have two children. Photo: Composition LR/Facebook/Gladys Teresa Santa Cruz

Where was Adolfo Chuiman born?

the peruvian actor Adolfo Chuiman was born on October 18, 1946 in the district of Breña , Lime. He is recognized on the local scene for his interpretation as Renato in “Mil oficios” and Peter in “Al fondo hay sitio”.

Adolfo Chuiman does not plan to stop working for the moment. Photo: Composition La República/América TV/GLR

Who is Carla Chuiman?

The daughter of the renowned actor, Carla ChuimanIn addition to being a businesswoman, she is a producer and publicist by profession. Another area in which she stands out is for being a spiritual coach and also for being part of the NGO Latet, an organization that supports the most vulnerable families after the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of her best-known projects during 2020 was the web program called “Las inconfesables”, together with Vania Bludau, Jazmín Pinedo and Brenda Carvalho, where they dealt with real-life problems for women.