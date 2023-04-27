The crash took place on the provincial road that connects Modugno to Bitonto, on the evening of 25 April: four boys died instantly

A dramatic road accident, which took place in the late evening of last April 25 near Bitonto, Bari, cost the life of four boys very young people, all local, who were between 16 and 24 years old. Two others were seriously injured. Enormous pain throughout the community of Bitonto, the city of which all the victims were originally from.

It was late evening on Tuesday 25th April when on provincial road 231which connects Bitonto to Modugno, a terrible road accident occurred between two cars, on which six very young boys were travelling.

In a Renault Scenic they were traveling one engaged couple in their early twenties, who ended up off the road in the impact. There lass was thrown out of the cockpit and suffered several fractures. It currently is hospitalized at the Di Venere hospital in Bari.

The boy who was with her, hers fiancéreported one instead spine fractureup to the neck, and is hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Bari Polyclinic.

In the other car, an Opel Corsa, four boys were traveling instead. Nobody of them, unfortunately, managed to survive the crash.

Who were the four boys

He was driving the car Thomas Ricci, aged 23, who was learning the trade of electrician. Next to him was his fiancée, Floriana Fallacarawho just two years ago lost her mother.

In the back seats they were sitting Alessandro Viesti24 years old, who worked in his father’s tobacco shop, e Lucretia Christmasthe youngest, who was 16 and attended the Bitonto high school.

Still unknown causes of the head-on accident, which the local authorities are investigating.

So much pain in Bitonto, for the loss of four very young people known and well liked by all, whose disappearances have destroyed four families.

Countless condolence messages appeared on the web. Francesco Paolo Riccimayor of Bitonto, proclaimed the city ​​mourning for the day of the funeral and dedicated all his closeness to the families of the victims: