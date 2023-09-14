Renault has announced the opening of orders on the Italian market for the new Arkana, deliveries of which will begin in November. Overall, the range of the new SUV from the French brand is made up of three setups: Evolution, Techno and Esprit Alpine. Furthermore, customers have the opportunity to choose between two different engines: 145 HP E-Tech Full Hybrid, or alternatively 140 HP mild hybrid petrol.

Evolution

At the basis of the offer we find, as mentioned, the Evolution setup (which will be available for orders at a later time), which it offers standard navigation included in the Renault EASY LINK multimedia system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay systems, the latter also in wireless mode. Furthermore, the digital display driver is still 7″, but now able to display information on a larger surface. The price list for the Evolution setup, which can only be ordered in the mild-hybrid configuration, it starts from 29,750 euros.

Techno

Moving up the range we find the Techno trim, which adds the sports bumper with aerodynamic blade in body colour, the 18″ wheels taken from the previous RS Line and E-Tech Engineered versions, and the logo which, together with the rear lettering, is in Satin Chrome colour. In this case, the price list it starts from 31,250 euroswith the full hybrid version which is available from 32,750 euros.

Esprit Alpine

Finally, at the top of the line-up we find the Esprit Alpine trim level, available only in one engine version full hybrid starting from 36,150 euros. On the outside, in this case, Arkana features the Satin Gray front bumper blade, the specific Schist Gray badge with Gloss Black edge positioned on the hubcaps of the fenders and the new 19″ wheels with perforated pattern, while inside the passenger compartment the TEP suede leather seats stand out embellished with blue horizontal stitching and the Alpine logo on the backrest, the seat belts enriched by the presence of two blue stripes, the door panels and the steering wheel characterized by blue stitching white-red, and the part of the dashboard in front of the front seat passenger finished with an elegant slate-effect motif.