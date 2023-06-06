An explosion destroys a dam in southern Ukraine and kyiv accuses Russia

The Ukrainian military authorities denounced the blasting by Russian forces early on Tuesday of the Kakhovka dam, located on the Dnipro River as it passes through the province of Kherson, in southern Ukraine, which has forced the emergency evacuation of the inhabitants of the affected area to begin.

See also Special reception: in Russia they begin to remotely monitor patients The Russian army has carried out another terrorist attack.

“The Russian army has carried out another terrorist attack. They have blown up the Kakhovka dam,” said the head of the Military Administration of the Kherson province, Oleksandr Prokudin, in a video addressed to the population of the area. The Southern Command of the Ukrainian army, for its part, has written that “the destruction, speed and volume” of the overflow caused by the explosion is being established.

The head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, has reported the call, by the country’s president, Volodímir Zelenski, of an urgent National Security Council.

And that barrage that was broken in Kakhovka, not in the Ukraine?

Many cities could be flooded causing great destruction.

It remains to be seen what really caused this disaster pic.twitter.com/vx0snFWNHt — Sergio AJ Barretto (@SergioAJBarrett) June 6, 2023

