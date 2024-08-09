Investigative police officers assigned to the District Attorney’s Office for the Southern Zone, attended a report about a person who died in a traffic accident, which occurred this Friday, August 9, at the intersection of Gardenias and Avena streets, in the municipality of Valle de Zaragoza.

The deceased was identified as Emmanuel AM, 25 years old, who was driving a Honda motorcycle, in the company of Francisco Iván MM, 31 years old, who suffered various injuries.

According to initial investigations, the persons were travelling on board the two-wheeled vehicle when they were hit by a Ford F150 pickup truck, 2013 model, which was towing a red trailer, which led to the aforementioned events.

For the above, the driver of the van, named Jesús Socorro DD, was arrested in flagrante delicto and placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the probable crime of reckless homicide.