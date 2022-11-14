Keshav Basant checks the bees in one of his 12 hives in his village located next to the famous Kankali Community Forest in the foothills of the Mahabharata mountain range in southern Nepal. Basnet looks closely at the bees of the hive, noting the changes that may have occurred to them as a result of the environmental deterioration that affected many regions and regions of the world. However, Nepal, which has endured severe shortages in its agricultural crops in recent years, to avoid the use of chemical fertilizers, represents a rare environmental success story in a world of successive climate disasters. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
