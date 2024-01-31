An employee of a nursing home in Ávila has been arrested for defrauding more than 15,000 euros from two of the people she cared for, both elderly priests. The Police have reached the center worker after the victims' relatives reported suspicious movements and purchases in the accounts of their loved ones to the National Police. The arrested woman, 39 years old, was already investigated a year ago for swindling another 11,500 euros from another elderly person whom she cared for at her private home.

According to police investigations, the person under investigation gained the trust of the users of the Ávila nursing home to access their bank details or financial resources by taking advantage of their mistakes. The investigation began last December when the relatives of the two retired religious reported to the agents that banking operations were taking place that were strange to the customs of their relatives. The case fell to the technological crimes group of the judicial police brigade. During the investigation, the agents studied the movements and verified what type of purchases or disbursements were being made. They also collected “evidence proving that [la mujer investigada] “He made the refunds in different establishments,” they added in a police statement released this Wednesday.

The investigators conclude that the arrested woman “appropriated the belongings of the people who were detained there” and when she obtained their respective credit cards she began to buy and make “fraudulent charges” in all types of businesses and establishments. She defrauded one of the retired priests of a total of 12,000 euros, while she took another 3,000 euros from the other victim.

The investigations by the authorities revealed that this same person had already been arrested last year, when he was working caring for an elderly person in his private home, for defrauding him of another 11,500 euros. The woman gave a statement at the police station and she was released with charges after being brought to justice, according to sources from the Government Subdelegation in Ávila.

The Government has a plan in place aimed at improving and to the prevention of the safety of the elderly which includes actions such as informative talks in day centers, residences or associations. Older people who are living in a public or private center are advised to pay special attention to the administrative and economic procedures they carry out. “If in doubt, consult with your social worker, family member or person you trust, and have them be present at the time of said management, this will give you confidence and peace of mind,” they explain. It is also advisable to have control over the belongings, not to show off or disseminate the place and value of them and to resort to legally established entities, public or private (Red Cross, City Council or non-governmental organizations) to guarantee the person who is hire to serve or take care of them at home. A little over a year ago, another woman was arrested in Ávila for stealing 80,000 euros from an elderly couple she was caring for.