Andrea Lagerweij (70) has lived happily in Baarn for 37 years. But when she cancels her rent at the end of last year because she can no longer afford the monthly costs, an unpleasant surprise awaits: she has to strip her entire house, from the wallpaper to the windowsill. And two healthy trees in the garden? “I had to take it out in the middle of the night without a felling permit.”