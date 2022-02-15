Maryam Al Kaabi, a graduate female citizen engineer from the College of Engineering at the United Arab Emirates University, created a tool to puncture an aircraft model, while working on an initiative put forward by “Mubadala” to support university students’ research, and obtained a patent for its invention.

Maryam Al Kaabi, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master’s degree from the UAE University, said: “I was part of a team consisting of two colleagues and the supervisor doctor, where we came up with an “automated” tool to help individuals make holes in the plane for installation. The cutting, as this tool shows a light indicating that the device is ready for use.And she added: Thus, it punches the parts of the plane based on the required angle and the necessary force for pressure by this puncher.And she continued: We obtained a patent for this device and registered it through the office Allocated for patents at the UAE University campus.

Al Kaabi indicated that the UAE is a pioneering and supportive environment in the fields of innovation and multiple sciences, and is keen to discover innovators who have diverse capabilities in several fields, and that the world is now a great competitive place that does not create and develop on its own, will not keep pace with change. . She said: Innovation is the future, and the UAE is a pioneer in foreseeing and pioneering the future

Al-Kaabi pointed out that “when I was working on my master’s thesis at the UAE University as well, we worked on developing a device in the field of research in the “aluminium” processes and came up with a new device, and we are also seeking to obtain a patent for it.



