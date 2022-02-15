Movies The Oscar gala desperately takes the audience back – Anyone can now vote for their favorite movie on Twitter and join the party

In the United States, the interest of TV viewers in the awards gala is declining year by year. The Oscar-winning U.S. Film Academy is looking for a new audience at Somet.

At the Oscars an unusual film award will be presented this year. However, it is not decided by the approximately ten thousand professionals in the field who have been invited by the awarding organization to vote and vote for the best films of the year.

This Oscars for Novelty will be voted on in Some, more specifically on Twitter.

Oscars the organizing organization, which calls itself the U.S. Film Academy, announced Monday that some voting has already begun, and you can participate by posting the name of your favorite movie on Twitter and adding #OscarsFanFavorite to the post.

The fan vote ends March 3, and according to the Academy, the film with the most mentions will receive live coverage at the televised Oscar gala at the end of March.

Academy tried to present a similar audience award before. In 2018, the Most Popular Film Award was launched at the Oscars, but it was abandoned due to fierce resistance.

In the new company, movie lovers will be able to vote for all movies completed during 2021, not just nominated movies.

The Oscar-hosting “Academy” also plans to invite three Twitter voters to attend the Oscars on the spot in Los Angeles. The trio will also be able to present the “Twitter Oscar” at the gala.

Based on the first posts, there are strong films in the fan poll Zack Snyder’s Justice League mixed Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Some voting is an effort by the Oscar organizer to get more audience and attention for the event. At the same time, the academy has promised to bring fans ‘tweets to television and to present fans’ favorite scenes, for which a separate Twitter poll will be held.

The Oscars ’live gala broadcast has suffered severe spectator loss in the United States in recent years and the bottoms were hit last spring. According to reports, there were about 10 million viewers in the United States last year, up from nearly 40 million viewers a decade ago.

As part of restoring the audience’s enthusiasm for the gala, separate presenters are being restored this year. Variety magazine three comedians would be hired as presenters: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

For years, a separate prize has been awarded to the winner of the public vote at the Finnish Jussi Award Ceremony.