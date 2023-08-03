Washington (agencies)

Washington police announced that the emergency declaration in the US Congress building, which caused a major security alert, was the result of a false communication via a phone call, confirming that no shooting or attack had occurred on or inside the building.

Yesterday, the Congressional Police reported that they had received a report of gunfire inside the Senate building, asking those there to take cover.

The Congressional Police said in a statement: “After receiving a tip, officers began searching the Senate building and the surrounding area. Please stay away from the area during the search.”

The statement added, “You should stay inside and take cover if you are inside the Senate building, after there were reports of someone shooting with the flag.”

Later, the police announced that the security alert about the presence of a gunman in the Senate building was the result of a false report.

She said, “After the examination, it was found that there were no shootings and no casualties. It appears to be a false call.”

American police cars spread around the congress.

The Senate is currently in summer recess and the majority of its members are not in their offices.