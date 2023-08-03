“Izvestia”: IT workers with secondary education were offered to give a respite from the army

The Ministry of Digital Development of Russia proposed to expand the right to deferment from the army and give it to IT specialists with a secondary education. The department is ready to develop appropriate amendments to the legislation. On Thursday, August 3, they write “News”.

According to the newspaper, the department asked Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov to give such an order. The publication refers to the response of the Ministry of Digital Transformation to the request of the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education, Yana Lantratova, the source of the publication in the department confirmed the existence of such an initiative.

The Ministry of Digital Development declares the urgent need to expand the list of priority specialties that meet the criteria for exemption from military service. The agency refers to regularly received requests from “the largest domestic IT companies” who complain about the lack of specialists in the market.

“This applies to both specialists with secondary vocational education and some specialists with higher specialized education, but who do not receive a deferment according to the rules adopted in 2022,” the ministry said in response to a deputy’s request.

Related materials:

The Ministry of Digital Transformation sent a letter with a corresponding request to the government in June 2023 and to the Ministry of Defense at the end of July. The press service of the Ministry of Digital Development officially confirmed that they are proposing to expand the list of specialties for which a deferment from military service is granted, however, they did not answer the question about employees with only secondary education. Now the proposals are being considered by the Ministry of Defense, if it supports them, the government will instruct to make appropriate changes to the decision on the postponement, the ministry added.

The publication, referring to the department’s response to the deputy’s request, notes that the letter contains both proposals at once: about college graduates, and about expanding the list of university specialties for deferment from conscription.

Also in the request, Lantratova writes that “most employers do not impose requirements for formal education.” She proposed to introduce a special qualification exam, in case of successful completion of which, employees of IT companies could apply for equal status and benefits with specialists with higher education: for a deferment from conscription for military service and the possibility of employment in government agencies. The Ministry of Digital Transformation responded that they “consider it possible to implement” such a proposal.

Earlier, State Duma deputies from the New People party submitted a bill to the lower house of parliament, which proposes to grant a deferment from the army to fathers of one child under the age of three.

From January 1, 2024, in Russia, the age limit for conscription for military service will simultaneously increase from 27 to 30 years. The relevant law was approved by the Federation Council on July 28. Those who turn 27 in 2024 will be subject to the draft under the new rules. Russians who have reached this age in 2023 are automatically credited to the reserve.

The new rules will not apply to the autumn draft, which is due to take place from October 1 to December 31. Then the age of conscription of citizens will be from 18 to 27 years, the term of service is one year.