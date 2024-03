Saturday, March 2, 2024, 10:15











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric is a car like no other. An emblem for Renault Group and a symbol of its relaunch strategy, Renaulution, of its industrial renewal and of the electric drive of its emblematic brand. The result of an innovative approach, the model of…