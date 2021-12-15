And the Sheikh Zayed Misdemeanor Court had fined Amr Adib 10,000 pounds, and rejected the corresponding civil lawsuit, accusing him of insulting and defaming the artist, Mohamed Ramadan..

The lawsuit, filed by lawyer Ahmed El-Gendy, an agent for Ramadan, accused Adeeb of “exploiting his position and violating its work charter, and that he wanted to achieve for himself a scoop and false fame, by directing phrases, words, insults, slander and defamation of Ramadan,” according to Egyptian media reports.

She added that the Egyptian journalist “threatened Ramadan through his media platform, with the intent of undermining his reputation and honor,” asking him to pay a compensation of 100,001 pounds.