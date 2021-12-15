The game will feature painful dilemmas and a bittersweet story around two twin princesses.

Nintendo’s Indie World direct is leaving us curious games to keep track, something that Aliisha exemplifies – The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses and their precious proposal. The UNDERSCORE study presents an adventure full of puzzles that it intends to exploit all functionalities Nintendo Switch throughout a mysterious story full of obstacles.

In Aliisha, we will control two princesses who enter a temple with multiple riddles. To further extend the experience, the developers allow this title to be played on cooperative mode or individually, because the two princesses will have unique abilities and characteristics that will be shown with the different utilities of Nintendo Switch.

In this sense, one of the princesses will be controlled with the Joy-Con and the console connected to television, while the other will use her robot to solve puzzles using the touchscreen from Nintendo Switch. In addition, the experience will present crude moments and complicated decisions that will alter the outcome of the adventure, as its creators brand their bittersweet story.

Aliisha will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch at spring 2022, although a more specific release date has not yet been given. On the other hand, Nintendo’s Indie World is giving several reasons to look at the indie panorama in the hybrid console, because over the next year we will receive a good number of titles in which to invest our hours of play.

