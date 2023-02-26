A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook several parts of Wales, as residents of those areas reported the shaking of residential buildings.
The British Geological Survey said that the quake, which had its epicenter at a depth of 3.6 kilometers, occurred at 1159 pm (2259 GMT), according to the British news agency (BA Media) on Saturday. The epicenter of the earthquake was at Brynmawr in Blaenau Gwent, about 19 kilometers from Merthyr Tydfil.
