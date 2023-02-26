The statement implied that Mansour would not be able to return to assume the position of president of the club after the end of his membership, and the ministry referred to the Board of Directors of Zamalek Club to implement the necessary procedures to arrange for the selection of a new president for the club through elections.

The text of the Ministry of Youth and Sports statement reads as follows:

In light of the ruling issued by the Court of Cassation in its session that was held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in Appeal No. 17113 of the year 92 BC, which was filed by the President of Zamalek Club, and where the court decided to accept the appeal in form and in the matter by rejecting it.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports would like to clarify the legal procedures followed in this regard in the following points:

While the guiding regulations in force in the Zamalek Club, in its Article No. 41, stipulated the cessation of membership from members of the Board of Directors in a number of cases, including in the event that a final ruling is issued against the member with a penalty restricting freedoms.

The guiding regulations in its Article No. 23 stipulate that the club’s board of directors choose who will act as the chairman of the board in his absence.

Guided by the foregoing, the board of directors of the Zamalek club is the one who decides during its meeting to determine who will act as the chairman of the board of directors of the Zamalek club during the coming period, until the nearest general assembly to elect a president for the Zamalek club.

On Saturday, the Court of Cassation ruled to reject the appeals lodged by the president of Zamalek club, Mortada Mansour, against his imprisonment on charges of insulting and slandering the president of Al-Ahly club, Mahmoud Al-Khatib.

The Court of Cassation upheld the imprisonment of the President of Zamalek for a month on charges of insulting and slandering the President of Al-Ahly Club, Mahmoud Al-Khatib, in a final ruling that has become unappealable.