the body of merchant Fernando ‘Lettuce’ Pérez Algaba was found inside a red suitcase in a stream from the Buenos Aires town of Ingeniero Budge, in Argentina.

This crime has captured the attention of the Argentine media, because the man was influential and before his unfortunate outcome he had already made headlines in his country.

According to information from the media ‘TN’, two boys who were playing ball found the dismembered remains of a man inside a suitcase. The youths found the arms and legs of Pérez Algaba, abandoned in the suitcase, near a canal.

Businessman was identified by the fingerprints that the Scientific Police managed to collect from the dismembered body and for his tattoos. Recently, details of the autopsy that the corresponding authorities carried out on the body of the influencer were known, the studies carried out indicated that the death of Pérez Algaba was produced by “violent mechanisms” and “as a final consequence of a traumatic cardiorespiratory arrest”which according to specialists was caused by “acute hemorrhage secondary to injuries caused by the passage of projectiles.”

In the afternoon of July 28, the results of the autopsy performed on the body of Fernando ‘Lechuga’ Pérez Algaba, who was 41 years old, were known. The document indicates that the influencer, he received two shots from a firearm that entered the back area.

Similarly, it was found that the remains found in the stream also had a serious wound to the back and blows to the faceHowever, these injuries would have been carried out when the man had already died.

“For the exposed data and those provided by the instruction, dismembered body found in a stream, death would date from approximately 5 to 7 days before this examination was carried out”indicated the analysis that was carried out in the judicial morgue of Lomas de Zamora.

