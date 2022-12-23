Sergei Surovikin has achieved the conjunction of the Army that Putin so needed and is the architect of the destruction of energy resources
Sergei Surovikin. The general appointed by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, to lead the invasion of Ukraine since November 10 has become a war fetish. Not only Moscow, kyiv also recognizes him as the architect of the strategy that consists of bombing the energy infrastructure of the former Soviet republic.
