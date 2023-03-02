The oldest Oscar Perez is the new police chief Providence, Rhode Island, United States. Pérez is from Antioquia and is the first Latino to hold a position of that importance in the Police of the North American country.

According to the newspaper El Colombiano, Pérez was born in the Antioquia municipality of Bello, from where he emigrated with his father 39 years ago. Pérez was just a 13-year-old teenager when he arrived in the United States.

To reach the aforementioned position, Pérez entered a contest with other officers. He is now in command of about 500 police officers.

“A man who was involved with the Police came to the school and began to talk about laws. And I always liked being a police officer from Colombia because I admired the work they did at that time,” Pérez told El Colombiano.

Pérez told the aforementioned newspaper that when he was 24 years old he entered the Providence Police in a selection process for 60 applicants. It remained 40 among nearly 3,000.

From the first day he was in the Providence Police Department, Pérez set out to rise. That was how he became a detective, then a sergeant, a lieutenant, and a captain. “Being older is a more political issue, because the local Mayor’s Office appoints him more than anything,” Pérez explained to El Colombiano.

Since 2021, Pérez has served as deputy commander of the Police station and carried out educational activities at universities in Providence and in Boston.

Pérez was then left as Acting Chief of the Providence Police when Col. Hugh T. Clements left office.

Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley decided to hold a contest with police officers from across the United States to replace Clements.

“The empathy that you have with the community helped me a lot to respond correctly to the entire process and keep the position”

That was the contest that Pérez won, who since February 10 was officially appointed to the position, but the inauguration ceremony will be next March 24.

“It was a process in which there were interviews not only with the Mayor but with the community, with minorities, with activists. The empathy that one has with the community helped me a lot to respond correctly to the entire process and keep the job,” Pérez told El Colombiano.

