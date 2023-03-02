This Friday, March 3, the corresponding matchday 10 of the Clausura 2023 tournament between Mazatlán FC and Deportivo Cruz Azul will take place from the Kraken Stadium in the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’, which will be the second match commanded by Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti in which they will seek to add their fourth consecutive victory.
On their own, the purple outfit under the orders of Ruben Omar Romano they will seek to consummate their first victory, after they have not been able to win in the entire tournament and barely add one point out of 24 possible, being the worst team in the contest.
In this way, we share the information of the Machine about the possible absences that it can count on for this match.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Fortunately for the coaching staff headed by Ricardo “Tuca” Ferrettithe cement team does not present any injured and no sanctioned for their commitment to the Mazatlan team, so there will be a complete team to be able to dispose of all the elements that are available.
In the previous confrontation against the Braves of Ciudad Juárez, the Machine did not have any expelled, only a couple of reprimands, one of them was Juan Escobar who added his fourth preventive cardboard, that means that, when he receives his next yellow card will be penalized with a one-match ban.
On the subject of injuries, at the moment they do not present any player with any discomfort that could make them miss the next game.
#Cruz #Azul #injured #suspended #Mazatlán #Clausura
Leave a Reply