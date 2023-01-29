Juanma Moreno (2i) and Miras (d), during an act with Feijóo (3d) to inaugurate the political course in August. / EFE

The Popular Party of the Region set up this week the campaign committee for the municipal and regional elections on May 28, whose conductor is Joaquín Segado, spokesman in the Assembly and strong man of the organization since the last congress.

Although it has now been made official, Segado has been working for a long time