The disclosure of these financial accounts came after a heated debate in the Senate, between Fauci and Marshall, in which the first described the second as a “moron”, according to the American magazine “Forbes”.

Financial disclosures include that the Fauci family has investments of more than $10.4 million.

During the epidemic year 2020, the total family income and benefits it received was approximately $1.782 thousand, including federal income and benefits.

Fauci’s privileges from travel and foreign missions amounted to 119,000 dollars, and investment accounts increased by 794,000 dollars.

Practically, Fauci holds the position of director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in addition to an advisory mission to the US President, and his wife Christine Grady occupies the position of chief bioethicist at the same institutes.

During 2020, he earned a salary of more than $434,000, more than all of the 4.3 million federal employees, including President Joe Biden himself, and his wife received $234,000 in salaries for the same year.

Some right-wing supporters in the United States believe that the famous doctor benefited from the pandemic, but financial disclosures showed that he invested properly in investment funds.

For example, the data shows that Fauci owns a stake in a San Francisco restaurant, but did not receive any income from the restaurant during fiscal year 2020.