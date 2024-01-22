Time journalist Shuster: Zelensky has a “drug addiction” to attention

American journalist for Time Simon Schuster in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper toldthat Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has a “drug addiction” to public attention.

As long as the politician holds the post of head of state, it will be difficult for the republic to put an end to war propaganda and return television channels to the control of their rightful owners, the observer pointed out. According to him, the Ukrainian leader understands that the channels will immediately begin to criticize him.

“In reality, Zelensky’s weak point is not the thirst for profit, but literally a drug addiction to love from the public, society, coupled in Zelensky’s case with a complete inability to adequately respond to criticism,” the journalist explained.

He admitted that the future history of Ukraine will be determined by a “fall into autocracy.”

In October, Shuster spoke about Zelensky’s “loss of optimism” after a visit to the United States. In addition, according to him, the head of state was angered by the decline in Western interest in Ukraine.