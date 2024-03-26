Civil Guard agents have arrested a person in Barcelona for his alleged membership in the terrorist organization Daesh. The operation began last year, when agents detected a person who was becoming radicalized and using encrypted instant messaging platforms to show his active support for the terrorist organization.

Likewise, through his profiles, the detainee disseminated and translated abundant jihadist content on terrorist activities carried out in different scenarios, in addition to material suitable for the manufacture of explosives. The agents have been able to prove that the activities carried out on their profiles were planned in a coherent and coordinated manner with a clear vocation to gain sympathizers with the aim of achieving real and effective support for Daesh, as well as seeking greater dissemination thanks to their multiple publications.

In the case, the strict security measures in the detainee's communications have been highlighted, through the use of tools that allowed him to have anonymity on the network and operate clandestinely. Likewise, the use of cryptocurrencies has been detected, so their connection with terrorist financing activities is not ruled out.

The Civil Guard has verified the existence of international connections that this person had since he would have maintained contact with other sympathizers of the jihadist cause in other countries on different continents to provide them with terrorist training and training. Furthermore, it has been discovered that he maintained connections with recently arrested jihadists in both Canada and Sweden.

propaganda activity



Generally, the propaganda activity enabled by the Internet and social networks by terrorist groups constitutes the basis for maintaining terrorist tension in the West. In fact, it is one of the main strengths of the different current jihadist organizations both for the dissemination of their radical ideology, as well as for attracting new followers and for publicizing their actions.

The operation has been developed thanks to cooperation both nationally and internationally. In Spain there has been active collaboration with the National Intelligence Center, while abroad we have worked jointly with the Swedish Security Service (SÄPO), the French Directorate General of Internal Security (DGSI) and the European Union Agency for Police Cooperation, EUROPOL. For its part, the investigation was directed by the Information Service of the Civil Guard and the Rapid Action Group (GAR), the Cynological Service and SEDEX participated in the operation.

After the arrest and search carried out, other procedures continue to be carried out that may allow the clarification of his involvement in possible international terrorist plots. The detainee was brought to judicial custody this Tuesday, March 19, with the measure of entry into provisional prison having been decreed.

Anti-Terrorist Alert Level 4



Since the elevation to level 4 of Anti-Terrorist Alert on June 26, 2015, the Civil Guard has strengthened all investigations related to this type of activities carried out in the field of cyberspace, since they clearly represent considerable support to the security structures. propaganda, recruitment and financing, on which terrorist groups depend.