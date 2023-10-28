Ferrari unleashed in qualifying for the Mexican GP. Charles Leclerc took pole position by beating teammate Carlos Sainz junior for an all-red front row that brought a smile back to Maranello. The race is tomorrow and beating Red Bull on Sunday remains the main problem. But having beaten King Max Verstappen, who is third, is always a great satisfaction. Fourth time for an amazing Daniel Ricciardo, capable of beating Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton with AlphaTauri. Seventh Oscar Piastri with McLaren, then Russell with Mercedes and the two Alfa Romeos of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.