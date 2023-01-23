Amy Winehouse’s father backs actress Marisa Abela to play his daughter in Back to Black

Amy Winehouse’s father Mitch Winehouse has supported actress Marisa Abela as his daughter in the upcoming biopic about the singer’s life, Back to Black. This is reported TMZ.

The appearance of the first photos of Abela in the image of Winehouse from the set caused a negative reaction from netizens. Angry fans called the actress a low-budget version of the singer, also noting that they do not look alike.

In turn, Father Winehouse approved the choice of actors. “Marisa is a great choice for the role, even if she doesn’t quite look like Amy,” he said. According to the man, people pay too much attention to appearance.

He pointed out that there are many examples among Hollywood actors who don’t look like their characters in real life. So, for example, Eddie Marsan will play the singer’s father in the film, and Mitch Winehouse noted that the actor also does not look like him.

Last July, Marisa Abela was named the best candidate for the role of Amy Winehouse in the documentary. It is noted that the producers of the project were delighted with the similarity of Abela’s voice with the voice of the singer who died in 2011. The film about the British singer called Back to Black will be directed by the director of the first part of Fifty Shades of Grey, Sam Taylor-Johnson. The project will be funded by the artist’s family, who gained access to Winehouse’s fortune after her death.