We point out that there are currently a number of online spoilers related to Forspokenthe new open-world action game from Square Enix coming to PC and PS5 on January 24, 2023. Spoilers are related to both gameplay and key plot scenes, including the final boss.

Just as happened with many famous games in recent months, such as God of War Ragnarok and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Forspoken spoilers they arrive shortly before the game’s release and risk spoiling the surprise for those who appreciate the idea of ​​living a new adventure without any anticipation. Our advice is therefore to be extremely careful when browsing online, especially on forums like Reddit where there may be unreported spoilers. If you surf a lot online, you can use applications that block certain content based on the keywords you enter.

Precisely, it is circulating on the net there first hour of play. Obviously we’ve already seen a lot of the game, especially in terms of gameplay and we know in brief how the adventure will start, but it is clear that the developers of Forspoken would prefer players to be able to experience the game without spoilers before release.

The real problem, however, is the online presence of a video showing the final boss fight: Apparently it was uploaded to YouTube and Luminous Productions blocked it, but there is always a risk that it will be re-uploaded or circulated on other platforms.

We therefore advise you, as mentioned, to pay close attention to your searches. If you only want to see official videos, here is the Forspoken launch trailer that prepares us for the debut on PS5 and PC.