At Discover! “Love and Fire” showed the complete images of Pancho Rodríguez and Nathaly Terrones, in which both show their affection and complicity.

This Monday, February 6, “Love and Fire” revealed that pancho rodriguez and Nathaly Terrones are the protagonists of the expected ampay. On social networks, users proposed various names, but it was the Chilean who was very attentive to the model in front of the Willax TV cameras. As the reality boy stated during his link in “Send whoever is in charge”, both are living a romance and hope to continue getting to know the young woman more thoroughly.

“Love and fire” shows complete images of the ampay to Pancho Rodríguez

The “Love and Fire” reporters managed to capture Pancho Rodríguez and Nathaly Terrones in the middle of an affectionate situation. This after the young woman went to visit him in her apartment and they greeted each other with a touching kiss. Apparently, there is a lot of trust between them, since he asks her to take care of her little daughter for a few minutes.

Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter were surprised by this revelation and commented that the model is very similar to Miss Peru 2020, Janick Maceta.

Who is Nathaly Terrones, Pancho Rodríguez’s new partner?

The 27-year-old is applying for Miss Peru and hopes to be crowned as the successor to Alessia Rovegno, but that’s not all. Nathaly Terrones is a surgeon and, since 2017, she is a member of the National Company of Lima Volunteer Firefighters No. 4, the Dean of the Nationals, the Lima Bomb.

On her official Instagram account, the model has more than 21,000 followers, with whom she shares her day-to-day life and the activities she is passionate about.

” title=” Nathaly Terrones is Miss Lima East. Photo: composition LR/Nathaly Terrones/Instagram ” height=”100%” width=”100%”/>