Charlene Castrocouple of the ex-soccer player and television host ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe, was caught leaving a hotel with a mysterious man by the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm”. On the afternoon of this Monday, May 15, through Instagram, the program surprised its followers by publishing the disclosure of the new case of infidelity. “Ompay! Historical and charismatic footballer officer, who today shines as a driver, leaves the hotel with a mysterious man ”, the reporter was heard saying in the trailer for the report.

Magaly Medina explains how the ampay of the ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe couple worked

Magaly Medina He explained that thanks to his research team, he managed to obtain exclusive images of the ampay. “She leaves her son at the restaurant after the gym in the afternoon, walks, takes a taxi, goes to Barranco. She gets out of the taxi about three blocks before the hotel, like a mistake. She walks in, she is the one who collects the keys ”he said at the beginning.

“We have had several teams, in such a way that this shot is taken by one of our teams when they get out of the elevator. He arrives quickly and I have other shots that I do not use due to legal considerations, “added the driver. “Each one leaves by her side, she leaves, goes to the street, walks a bit and takes a taxi back to her house. They leave the elevator and each one goes by her side. She has a rose in her hand, it seems that the Lord gave her an early gift for Mother’s Day, “continued the show host.

Magaly Medina gives her opinion on the relationship between ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe and her partner, Charlene Castro

Magaly Medina He remarked that, although he does not know if the characters in question have been married, a marriage agreement is visualized. What’s more, the ex-soccer player from Universitario de Deportes is always proud and identifies her as his wife. “’Cuto’ Guadalupe and she are a stable couple, just on the day of the ampay they went to the gym together and this was Mother’s Day”ended.