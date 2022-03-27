The servers of Among Us are inactive in the US and Europe since the popular multiplayer game suffered a DDoS attack this weekend by some hackers. The Innersloth development team is working on restoring the servers, further confirming that Among Us was sabotaged.

Among Us in the past few months it has been one of the most played indie titles in the world and, although in the last period its popularity has decreased, it has still maintained a good number of active users.

As reported on Friday by Innerslothits servers in North America and Europe have been hit by attacks Denial of Service (DDoS), causing players to receive continuous error messages when trying to go online. Innersloth was forced to send the servers of Among Us offline in order to solve the problem.

servers are still down while we work to fix the DDoS sabotage they may come on / off but will update u when we think they’re stable, sorry !!! pic.twitter.com/vMmb74ttbJ – Among Us 🚨 servers down (@AmongUsGame) March 26, 2022

The servers are still down as we work to fix the DDoS sabotage They may go online or offline, but they will update you when we think they are stable, sorry!

Hopefully, Innersloth will be able to fix this quickly so that players of Among Us they can go back to filling the servers with what they used to be one of the most played games during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game, inspired by the party game Mafia and from the science fiction horror film The thingsees each player take on one of two roles, or crew members or impostors. The goal of the crew members is identify and eliminate impostors or complete all the tasks on the map; the goal of the impostors is secretly sabotaging the mission by killing teammates before they complete all their tasks without getting caught.

Among Us was originally released on PC, iOS, Android but, following the success, the development team also released the title on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 between 2020 and 2021.