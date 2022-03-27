Data for Sunday 27 March: positive rate at 15.5

I’m 59,555

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 73,357, here the bulletin). Thus, the number of people who have contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and dead) since the beginning of the epidemic rises to at least 14,364,723. THE deaths today I’m 82 (yesterday 118), for a total of 158,782 victims from February 2020. .

From 1 April the rules on the quarantine of positives and “close contacts” remain unchanged, or the obligation to wait 7 days (or 10 days for non-vaccinated people or for those who do not have the third dose or have had the second dose for more than 120 days) for those who are positive.

