the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 73,357, here the bulletin). Thus, the number of people who have contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and dead) since the beginning of the epidemic rises to at least 14,364,723. THE deaths today I’m 82 (yesterday 118), for a total of 158,782 victims from February 2020. .
From 1 April the rules on the quarantine of positives and “close contacts” remain unchanged, or the obligation to wait 7 days (or 10 days for non-vaccinated people or for those who do not have the third dose or have had the second dose for more than 120 days) for those who are positive.
The vaccination campaign
I’m 135.7768.620 doses of vaccine administered so far in Italy. The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 48,495,710 equal to 89.79% of the population over 12. what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign, updated at 06.21 today. 38..700.342 additional / booster doses were administered, 84.35% of the potentially affected population who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. 49,344,145 people (91.34% of over 12s) have received at least one dose of the vaccine. As for the audience 5-11 yearsthe total with at least one dose amounts to 1,373,748 (37.57%), while 1,232,127 (33.64%) have completed the vaccination cycle.
