When no one expected it, Kanté made his way into the French national team at the last Euro, where, if that weren’t enough, the former Chelsea player was the best player in the entire squad. That being the case, it became clear to the world that the midfielder still has the level to compete within the elite, a fact that the player himself understood and for which, this summer he sought to escape from Saudi Arabia with the goal of returning to the best leagues on the planet, a wish denied by Al-Ittihad.
Fabrizio Romano confirms that Atlético de Madrid are in talks with Kanté’s management to finalise his arrival at the club this summer, however, the source says that beyond the player’s desire to leave Saudi Arabia and compete at the highest level, this option is very far away, as Al-Ittihad, the owner of his card, is in favour of keeping the midfielder in their squad at all costs, and they have no intention of selling him.
Romano explains that Atlético de Madrid is going through the same thing that West Ham United went through a few weeks ago. They had the green light for the player and the money to pay for his transfer, however, when Al-Ittihad felt cornered, they simply informed the London side that they would not let the player go, a scenario that the team from the capital of Spain will surely experience. N’Golo arrived as a free agent so they expected support from the sheikhs’ club, something that is not happening.
