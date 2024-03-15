'Among Us', The video game that premiered in 2018 and became very famous in 2020 due to the pandemic, has confirmed its transfer to the small screen, with an animated series. Through a publication on

On the other hand, Owen Dennis, known for being the creator of 'The Infinite Train', will direct the series, which still does not have a set date for its release. However, Dennis has confirmed to Variety that this animated series will be faithful to its plot in the video game, so it is very likely to see exciting cases in the drawings.

What is the cast of 'Among Us', animated series?

Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, Elijah Wood and Ashley Johnson will bring the characters to life in the animated version of the renowned mobile game. According to Variety, the project has been in development since June 2023. The series is a collaboration between CBS Eye Animation Productions and Innersloth, the independent studio that created 'Among Us'.

Randall Park as Red (captain of The Skeld)

Ashley Johnson is Purple (Head of Security)

Yvette Nicole Brown is Orange (HR)

Elijah Wood is Green (unpaid intern)

What is the plot of 'Among Us', animated series?

According to the official synopsis, the series adopts the game's central concept: “Your crew members have been replaced by a 'shapeshifter.' alien, intending to cause confusion, sabotage the ship and kill everyone. Eradicate the 'Imposter' or fall victim to his murderous designs.”

How did 'Among Us' become famous?

'Among Us' premiered in 2018, but its popularity skyrocketed in 2020 due to the pandemic. By October of that year, it topped the Google Play charts in 66 countries and ranked within the top 100 in all but two countries. Additionally, it was the most downloaded game on iOS in 55 nations. In the last quarter of 2020, it registered almost 500 million monthly active users, accumulated more than 4 billion views on YouTube and exceeded 1.22 billion viewing sessions on Twitch.

What is the video game 'Among Us' like?

This multiplayer game includes up to 15 participants who carry out activities inside a spaceship, except one, who is the covert assassin who secretly eliminates the others. The murderer's mission is to exterminate everyone before they discover his identity and the survivors identify the culprit. This plot has been the subject of numerous parodies and will now be an animated series that is expected to be very entertaining.

Post from the official account of 'Among Us' on X./ Photo: capture of 'Among Us' on X

