Two newlyweds who were involved in the bus accident had chosen Venice as the destination for their honeymoon: the bride didn’t make it

A heartbreaking story among the victims ofaccident in Mestre, where a bus fell from the overpass. Twenty-one people lost their lives.

Among the people involved, there were also two newlyweds on their honeymoon. They had left Croatia to spend their honeymoon in Venice. They just wanted to take one of those trips that you remember for a lifetime. No one could predict what would happen. The bride, Antonela Perkovicc lost his life in the impact, while the groom Marco Bakovic he is hospitalized in Mirano hospital. His condition has not yet been disclosed.

Confirmation of their presence also came from the Croatian site 24Sata.hr. It was the local newspaper that told their very sad story. The two got married twenty days ago, came from Split, Dalmatia. They chose the city of Venice as their honeymoon destination. One of the cities most romantic and beautiful in Italy. No one could have ever imagined that their dream would be shattered in one of the tragedies that marked the country. Several journalists from Croatia have already reached Italian hospitals to ascertain the victims and the conditions of the injured.

Precisely on the day of the road accident, the newlyweds had decided to take part in a trip, together with other tourists who were staying with them at the Hu campsite in Marghera. There were groups of families and friends who knew each other and strangers, all ending up in the same tragic fate.

A few hours ago, news arrived of the identification of all 21 victims who died in the accident. The bus driver Alberto Rizzotto And tourists of Ukrainian, Croatian, Romanian, German and South African nationality. Elderly, adults, teenagers and even children. HERE all the names.

However, 15 people were injured and taken to hospital. The First Citizen is shocked, expressed his condolences and offered hospitality to all the relatives of the victims. Under investigation conditions of the guard rail and the black box of the bus. It is not yet clear what happened, for now we are only talking about hypotheses. Like that of a possible illness of the driver. The investigations will shed light on the unforgettable tragedy.