A running book: The truth that concerns us

I discovered The truth that concerns us by Alice Urciuolo on Instagram. What attracted me was the title. She fascinated me, it was as if she was calling me.

The protagonist is called Milena and at the age of fifteen she discovers that her mother belongs to “The Church of truth”, a sect born in Roccanuova, in Ciociaria.

To escape from the changes that have occurred at home, she moves to Rome and here she too will discover that she belongs not to a sect, but to something else…