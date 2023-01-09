Brasilia witnessed the storming of the supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, the sovereign headquarters, which are the presidential palace, the Congress and the Supreme Court, days after the inauguration of the new President, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva.

And Brasilia, which is a relatively young city as it was established only 63 years ago, is the current capital, but other cities that are more famous have confused many about the capital of Brazil, most notably Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

In these points, we summarize the “story of the capital”, which has changed a lot in Brazil over the past centuries:

• Brasilia is the current capital and seat of the federal government of Brazil since its founding in 1960. The city is located on a high area in the center-west of the country.

• Before that, the capital was Rio de Janeiro, from 1763 until 1960. It is located in the south of Brazil on the Pacific coast and has the most important ports of the country.

• Rio de Janeiro is the capital of the state of the same name, and it is the second largest Brazilian city in terms of population after Sao Paulo, while Brasilia comes in third place.

• The first capital of Brazil is Salvador, which was the seat of the colonial administration of Portugal.

• Salvador, located in eastern Brazil, remained the capital between 1534 and 1763.