BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will meet with state governors on Monday to assess the security situation in the country, after the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, this Sunday.

In a note, the Forum of Governors confirmed that it requested the meeting, which should take place in the late afternoon.

“Forum of Governors met tonight and reaffirms its indignation and vehement repudiation of the terrorist coup acts that took place today in Brasília, which violate our Constitution,” said the group.

The governors also made their security forces available to the federal government to “assist in restoring order and peace”.

Lula was out of Brasília, on an agenda in the city of Araraquara, in the interior of São Paulo, to monitor the recovery work after heavy rains in the region, when the invasions at the headquarters of the Powers began.

The president arrived in the capital in the early evening and went straight to the Planalto Palace, where he first inspected the damage caused by the invaders, and then held a quick meeting with palace ministers, the Minister of Justice. Flávio Dino, and delegates from the Federal Police.

Then, the president went to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), where he met with the president of the Court, Rosa Weber, and justices José Dias Toffoli and Luís Roberto Barroso. A new meeting must be held on Monday.

The president is also due to visit the National Congress on Monday, which was hard hit by the vandalism of the invaders.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu)