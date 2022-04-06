Ajman (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, witnessed the launch of the Padel Tennis Championship in its first edition within the sports tournament for government departments and institutions in Ajman.

His Highness toured the stadium and its various facilities, and met the members of the Supreme Organizing Committee, praising the efforts made in organizing, and witnessed the first group matches, which were full of enthusiasm and suspense, and praised the outstanding level presented by the players, stressing his support and interest in all sports events in the Emirate of Ajman Based on its benefits to human health and its importance in increasing interdependence and recreation.

The Badel tennis teams played the first round in a league system of one round, and the Tourism Development Team A, led by Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and Talal Al Mandoos, qualified for the quarter-finals, accompanied by the Lavish Perfumes team, which topped the group.

In the football competitions, with the attendance of a large audience and a distinctive Ramadan atmosphere, matches were held on the second day of the competition, and the first match ended with a tie for the Emiri Diwan team with the Finance Department team, with one goal for each team. Ali Reda Qalandari from the Emiri Diwan won the match star award, so that the Municipality and Planning Department team is at the fore in the first group with 3 points, while the Emiri Diwan and the Finance Department come second and third with a point for each team, while the Land and Real Estate Regulation Department team occupies the bottom of the ranking without a balance of points.

In the second match, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security team succeeded in defeating the Ajman Bank team, 3-1. Omar Muhammad Al-Ma’ini was crowned with the Man of the Match award, so that the ranking of the second group is as follows. The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship is in first place with 3 points, with a goal difference from the second Ajman Police General Command team. The teams of Ajman University and Ajman Bank come in the third and fourth places, respectively, without points.