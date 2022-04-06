Near tragedy in France, the pilots lost control of the plane during the landing maneuvers

Over the last few hours, in France a tragedy has been touched upon. A Boeing 777 Air France he no longer responded to the commands of the pilots who were carrying out the landing maneuvers. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

In the morning of Tuesday 5 April 2022 passengers on the New York-Paris flight experienced moments of terror. Pilots who were driving a Boeing 777 belonging to the Air France company have completely lost the control of the aircraft. It all happened the moment they started landing maneuvers planned at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

In the light of what has happened, the “Corriere Della Sera” has made public the conversation occurred between the pilots and the control tower. From what is learned from the audio, the control tower had authorized the pilots to land on the track 27 left. After a few seconds, you can hear the pilots grimacing and the background alarm. This is theorder arrived from the tower:

Air France halt the approach at 1,500 feet (457 meters) immediately.

A few minutes later, the pilots explained that they had lost control of the plane as it was no longer responding to theirs commands. So, a few more minutes later they reported to the control tower:

We went around for flight control problems. The plane did not respond.

At about 9:31 the aircraft finally managed to land in Paris.

Both the airline and Bea have confirmed theaccident. However, the French Office for Civil Aviation Security Investigations and Analysis have initiated the investigations. Finally, Air France apologized for the inconvenience. These were the statements of the airline: