Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the occasion of the fifty years since His Highness assumed the reins of the reign of the smiling emirate on the twenty-fifth of January, and launched the process of comprehensive renaissance and reconstruction The earth and the building of man, in the light of enlightened thought, rational wisdom, sound dreaming, and sincerity in achievement and realization of aspirations and ambitions. In his speech on this occasion, His Highness said: “Five decades of development and prosperity in various fields illuminate the pages of the glorious history, the joyful present and the brilliant future of the Emirate of Sharjah, under the leadership of the Rashid Ruler.” He stressed that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi is a great national symbol who charted the history of the nation with the honorable leaders. His Highness was the title of great intellectual giving, until Sharjah became the capital of Arab culture.