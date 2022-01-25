Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of His Highness assuming the reins of government in the emirate.

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a tweet on his account on Twitter yesterday, said: “Fifty years since His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi took over the reins of government in the Emirate of Sharjah, is a historical journey of developmental and cultural achievements that are luminous in the nation’s march. And in light of his wisdom, depth of insight, and originality of his thought, the union was consolidated and grew stronger and stronger until it became a model to be emulated in renaissance and construction.”