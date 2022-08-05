Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that the Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival enhances the position of the Emirati heritage and the Emirati identity by highlighting the importance of agricultural products that have been part of the lives of Emiratis since ancient times and maintaining their sustainability for future generations, praising the efforts of the Department of Tourism development in Ajman in organizing these annual events that increase the tourism movement in the emirate.

His Highness pointed out that the directives of the wise leadership, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, to celebrate the Emirati heritage and highlight it to citizens, residents and visitors constitute an inspiring basis for the government of Ajman and the various government agencies in the emirate in order to emphasize that progress and civilizational development Urbanism coincides with adherence to the customs and traditions of parents and grandparents.

This came during the inauguration of His Highness the activities of the seventh session of the “Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival”, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman at the Emirates Hospitality Hall and will continue until August 7, amid the participation of more than 400 exhibitors from owners Date palms, farmers, beekeepers, producing families, as well as a number of official authorities. His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi stressed the need for continued cooperation, harmony and communication between the participating parties in order to continue the success of the festival, which it achieved in the past years, and had the most impact on the emergence of the festival at this distinguished level and in consolidating its activities and bringing it to development and renewal. His Highness thanked the organizers, sponsors of the festival and participants for their efforts and support for the Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival, praising the level of organizing the festival, which stems from the directives of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, expressing his appreciation for the incentives and prizes offered by the festival to farmers and participants from In order to adhere to the cultivation of palms, citrus fruits, and the production of honey, in order to preserve the food stocks of the United Arab Emirates.

Ammar Al Nuaimi during the opening

The festival activities began with the arrival of His Highness, the Crown Prince of Ajman, to the Emirates Hospitality Hall, where he was received by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Tourism Development Department in Ajman. Adequate explanation from those in charge of the farms about the ways and how to take care of the process of planting seedlings, examining and treating the soil and determining the locations of seedlings according to the existing distances, the irrigation system and soil fertilization.

interest

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi expressed his deepest thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, for his unlimited support for the Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival, which is a true embodiment of His Highness’s great interest in the agricultural sector in general and palm cultivation. And the production of dates in particular to consolidate the position of date palms, dates and dates as a symbol of the originality of the past, good for the present and a guarantee for tomorrow because the date is closely linked to the authentic heritage of the UAE, noting that organizing this event comes within the framework of the strategic plans of the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman, to achieve an effective contribution to fortifying food security. To support and develop the palm plantation and date production sector at the local level.