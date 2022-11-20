A thousand landings a day but the NGOs are at a standstill: migrant chaos

The migrant crisis worsens. Repubblica talks about it with ample space this morning. “There is a number, 15,374, that of landings in the last three weeks in the absolute absence of NGOs in the Mediterraneaneo, two out of three with large fishing vessels departing from eastern Libya, which embarrasses the government because it risks demolishing the sense of the crusade against the humanitarian fleet”, writes Repubblica.

“And there is another, 50,000, that of the total arrivals from Libya, which is worrying because it is the litmus test of how much, in the face of the just renewed agreements and funding for the Tripoli government, Italy has no longer reliable interlocutors on the other side of the Mediterranean”, continues the newspaper directed by Maurizio Molinari, who then attacks: “Why this growing pressure on Italy? ‘it was only one day without arrivals. Scenarios and numbers against which the ambition of the Meloni government to “govern and not suffer the flows”, as Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi says, is not supported by any strategy other than that of blocking the NGOs. Which – it is worth remembering – nIn 2022 they brought only 10,276 people of the 93,629 who landed to Italy”.

Libya is a powder keg and Italy has no interlocutors

A big problem, also because, as Repubblica says, Libya has once again become a powder keg. “Libya is a puzzle that gets more complicated with each passing day. A chaotic theater of the absurd, where new actors join the old ones – General Haftar, the policeman-trafficker Bija – who seemed finished but never left. There are two governments and they are both weak: Prime Minister Dbeibah’s Tripoli expired in June 2021 and is unable to call new elections”. And the problem, says Repubblica, is that the government currently has no interlocutors in a key country for the Italian balance, with 700,000 migrants ready to leave on routes controlled by traffickers.

