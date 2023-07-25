Following reports of attacks in Oaxaca by the candidate for the Broad Front of Mexico, Xóchitl Gálvez, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador called for respect and not to give reasons for anything to the oppositionand stressed that there is nothing to fear because “we are going well”, alluding to the “corcholatas”.

“We have to respect each other and be very supporters of freedom, show that intolerance has to do with the right,” the president stressed at his morning press conference at the National Palace.

“It’s like the lie, it’s reactionary, the truth is revolutionary, it’s very clear.”

López Obrador mentioned that right-wing governments are repressive, and assured that in the time he has been in government he has not repressed anyone,

“We are not the same, there is no reason to give them anything, and there is nothing to fear. We are not doing well, we are going well, we are fine and good. So, now what we need is not only to continue acting respectfully, but we must be kinder than usual, “said the man from Tabasco.

“Affectionate, do not test our adversaries or with the petal of a rose, do not touch them.”

According to a survey published by the Spanish newspaper El País, the leader in the race for the presidential candidacy of Va for Mexico is Xóchitl Gálvez. According to an Enkoll poll, the PRD member Miguel Ángel Mancera is in second place.

Besides, PRI member Beatriz Paredes is the best-known opposition candidate among voters and ranked third.

However, all three still fall short of the contenders for Brunettewhich has a two-to-one advantage in voting intentions over the opposition.

