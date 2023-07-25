Ice hockey | Kultaleijona’s NHL extension contract – the salary is doubled

Eetu Luostarinen will continue in Florida until the 2026–2027 season.

Florida Panthers Finnish striker Eetu Luostarinen has signed a three-year extension contract with the NHL club. Panthers announced the deal on Tuesday evening.

By the editor of Daily Faceoff Frank Seravallin According to Luostarinen, he will earn three million dollars per season under the new contract.

Luostarinen’s previous contract has one more season left. The previous contract was worth 1.5 million dollars, so Luostarinen’s annual salary will double with the new deal.

Last season, Luostarinen, who represented Florida until the 2020–2021 season, scored the best points of his career 17+26=43 in the regular season. His plus-minus (+19) was second best on the team.

In the playoffs, Luostarinen scored 2+3=5 in 16 matches. He was sidelined for all the games of the NHL final series due to injury. Panthers lost the series to Vegas Golden Knights with match wins 1–4.

Luostarinen has won the world championship in Leijon in the spring of 2019.