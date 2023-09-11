President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated this Monday in Santiago that the people of Mexico and Chile are brother peoples, united by ideals of freedom, justice and democracy.

On his social networks, the Mexican president published a video, prior to the citizen commemorative event: 50th anniversary of the coup d’état in Chile, with a message, in which he highlighted that Salvador Allende is a symbol of dignity throughout the world.

“We reaffirm our deep respect and affection for President Salvador Allende, a symbol of the dignity of public servants around the world, who still governs by his example,” noted the head of the Executive, who is traveling accompanied by his wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller.

López Obrador, who this Monday concludes his visit to Colombia and Chile, highlighted the deep respect and affection he has for President Salvador Allende.

“He still governs by his example. He is the apostle of Chile’s democracy and a symbol of the dignity of public servants around the world,” he expressed in the video message broadcast on his social networks.

“Being here is commemorating a historic date, and I reiterate, the people of Chile, the people of Mexico, are brother people, and we will continue to be, united by ideals of freedom, justice, democracy and unrestricted respect for our sovereignties” .

Chilean exile

On Sunday, President López Obrador participated in the commemoration of “50 years of Chilean exile in Mexico”, where he reaffirmed the historical tradition of foreign policy as a constitutional principle of humanitarianism and solidarity with the peoples of the world.

“Friends, friends, who lived in exile in Mexico, are the main protagonists of this story, of this process of transformation that is being experienced in our country. (…) Reminding all of you what you already know and have experienced: that Mexico, like Chile, is his homeland“said the president.

López Obrador recalled that following the coup d’état of September 11, 1973 in Chile and others in Bolivia, Uruguay, Argentina, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua, Mexico opened its doors to those persecuted by dictatorships.

During the event at the Official Residence of Mexico in Chile, the President maintained that his government promotes the revolution of consciences to make a new policy a reality for the benefit of the people.

“In our experience, the transformation has been possible because it was internalized by the people, it is produced by the people, applied and defended by the people,” he stated.

