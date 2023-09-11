Little by little, Julián Álvarez is making a name for himself among the elite of world football. The Argentine forward presented himself to the World in the best way after being a key part for Argentina in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where he managed to score 4 goals, including a double in the semifinals against Croatia. Now, in his second season at Manchester City, he is gaining minutes more regularly in the first Premier League games but rumors about a possible departure do not stop appearing.
In the last few hours it has been known that Real Madrid is interested in acquiring the services of the player who emerged from River Plate in the event that Kylian Mbappé, one of the great desires of the white team in recent transfer periods, does not sign with the team of the Spanish capital during the next month of January either as a free agent or through a transfer.
This rumor is focused on the Madrid team’s need to find an elite-level striker to replace Karim Benzema but also to form an attack with a lot of present and future, along with Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. According to Transfermarkt, the website specialized in transfers , Julián Álvarez’s transfer is valued at €60 million, so the transfer would be for a figure greater than €75 million. Furthermore, it should be noted that the player has commented that he feels very comfortable in the English team and that he has no plans to leave Manchester in the short term.
Due to his high level in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the Spider has gained relevance and international knowledge but also due to his lack of minutes at Manchester City. Mainly, this is due to the fact that the citizen team has Erling Haaland as a starting forward and this means that he does not add many minutes. In this campaign that has just begun, Pep Guardiola has given him important minutes, and he has responded with goals, but in a position similar to that of midfielder.
