This Sunday, the flagship program of the American network C.B.S.“60 Minutes”, will offer an exclusive interview with the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Recorded in Mexico City this Friday, the interview addresses hot topics such as fentanyl and migration during a wide-ranging conversation with the journalist Sharyn Alfonsi.

“I also invite you, those who want. I was interviewed by a United States television channel, CBS.. It's a program called 60 Minutes, CBS 60 Minutes, and the interview will air next Sunday,” said López Obrador in his morning press conference, from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz.

“For the paisanas, the countrymen, there in the United States, there is a translation in Spanish (…) at 7 at night here.”

During the wide-ranging conversation, President López Obrador discussed several topics of relevance to both Mexico and the United States.

Among them are the situation on the shared border, the health crisis derived from fentanyl and the complex fight against drug trafficking cartels.

This interview represents one of the few occasions in which the head of the Executive has agreed to speak with international media during his mandate. The most recent was broadcast on the YouTube platform Canal Red.

In accordance with Mexican electoral legislation, The President is prevented from speaking out on issues related to elections, political parties and candidates during the campaign period.

However, López Obrador has addressed various aspects relevant to both countries in this interview.

The broadcast of this exclusive interview promises to offer a detailed view of the Mexican president's position on crucial issues affecting the region.

López Obrador also invited people to buy National Lottery tickets for this Friday's draw, and mentioned that among the things that will be raffled is a box at the Azteca Stadium.